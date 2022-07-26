Letter to the editor: Be respectful when parking

I live in Missoula on Easy Street and I wanted to make a post to inform people who come down to the beach here (that is down behind our mailboxes) to PLEASE NOT park in the yellow. It makes it hard for us as people who live here to get in and out of where we live safely. There is a huge dirt lot across the street from the entrance that people can park in and come walk down. Yellow means no parking! I get it is hot outside but please think of the people who live in the areas where you are going and be kind. I have had issues just trying to come home because of people parking in the yellow and all the way up to our stop sign and in-front of our mailboxes where I couldn’t get our mail. All I’m asking is for respect for those who live here and kindness.