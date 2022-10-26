 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Beal and Holloway care about victims and community safety

  • 0

I have spent a significant amount of time observing Judge Beal and Judge Holloway and working in their courts and I can confidently say that I support them in their candidacies for Justices of the Peace. As a prosecutor, my hope is that we elect judges that are deeply considerate of victim and community safety. It is also my hope to elect judges that are protective of defendants’ rights and the stability of the court system. Judge Beal and Judge Holloway adeptly fill these necessary roles in Missoula. Additionally, they are focused on restorative justice. Judge Holloway is currently operating ROAD Court for DUI offenders and Judge Beal is developing a court for domestic violence cases. These treatment-based courts are healing to our community and they can promote true accountability. I trust Judge Holloway and Judge Beal. Please join me in voting for them on or before Nov. 8.

Marthe VanSickle,

People are also reading…

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Now or never

Letter to the editor: Now or never

It is time to vote for Kim Chambers for County Commissioner. We are being taxed out of our homes. She will hold the county accountable for the…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News