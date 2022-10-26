Letter to the editor: Beal and Holloway care about victims and community safety

I have spent a significant amount of time observing Judge Beal and Judge Holloway and working in their courts and I can confidently say that I support them in their candidacies for Justices of the Peace. As a prosecutor, my hope is that we elect judges that are deeply considerate of victim and community safety. It is also my hope to elect judges that are protective of defendants’ rights and the stability of the court system. Judge Beal and Judge Holloway adeptly fill these necessary roles in Missoula. Additionally, they are focused on restorative justice. Judge Holloway is currently operating ROAD Court for DUI offenders and Judge Beal is developing a court for domestic violence cases. These treatment-based courts are healing to our community and they can promote true accountability. I trust Judge Holloway and Judge Beal. Please join me in voting for them on or before Nov. 8.