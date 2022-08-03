 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Bears paying the price for human behavior

More bears continue to pay the ultimate price for human behavior. Bears get into garbage because humans don't care enough to dispose of waste properly. Why have bear attractions like chicken coops in areas where we know bears live? People can buy eggs and chicken meat. I know keeping chickens is an enjoyable thing to do, but is it worth a bear's life? Of all land mammals on the planet, 96% are us, our livestock, and our pets. Only 4% are wild! If we continue to be so selfish the wild ones will soon be gone.

Mari von Hoffmann,

Missoula

