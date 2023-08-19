Now that Lewis and Clark County Judge Kathy Seeley has ruled in favor of the 16 young plaintiffs in the climate change lawsuit, Held vs. Montana, there is speculation that the State of Montana will appeal. Please consider the following.

There is a Kenyan saying, echoed in many other cultures: “Treat the earth well. It was not given to you by your parents, it was loaned to you by your children.”

Before you decide to challenge Judge Seeley’s decision to uphold the Montana Constitutional right to a “clean and healthful environment”, have a serious discussion with your children and grandchildren, your nieces and nephews. Ask them if they believe that human activities are causing climate change, if they fear that a changing environment is endangering their future on this planet. Listen to their viewpoints. Ask what can be done, if the government you lead could do more to help.

Your children will be here for much of the remaining 21st century. You won’t. What kind of a world are you leaving them? What climate-related catastrophes might lie in their future? Are the numerous disastrous possibilities worth the campaign contributions you got?

Richard Notkin

Vaughn, Washington