I have a real hero! I haven’t met him. The only information I have is that he is a male. I don’t know his age. I don’t know where he lives. I don’t know his nationality. I don’t know his religion. I think he lives in the United States. He is part of Be the Match. He has given me a chance to be cured of cancer or at least he gives me a chance to extend my life. He donated his blood cells to me. Many people don’t think about donating their blood cells, so some people haven’t received a match. The longer you wait to treat the cancer through a transplant, the less chance you have for survival. Donating your cells is close to painless. It has to make the donor happy thinking that he/she might save someone’s life. It doesn’t cost anything to be a donor. You can contact your doctor or contact Be the Match directly. The doctors try to find young donors because they have the healthiest cells. Thank you to all those who have donated or have registered to be a donor. Being a donor is one of the kindest things one can do.