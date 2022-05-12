Letter to the editor: Being offended by TV ads is ironic

So, people are offended by the Monica Tranel TV ads that criticize Ryan Zinke. You must not be the same people who are proudly flying flags that say, “F*** Biden” or “Let’s Go Brandon". You must have been very offended when Trump called Cruz “Lyin Ted”, or Rubio, “Little Marco”, or Clinton “Crooked Hillary”. Just out of curiosity, google Trump insults and you will see thousands of insults that Trump has laid on pretty much everyone. I couldn’t agree more that we need to restore respectful language in politics. But, sadly, as long as Trump is on the national stage and he still has followers, that isn’t going to happen. So, buckle up, it’s going to be a rough ride!