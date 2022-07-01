 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Missoulian is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Rockin Rudy's

Letter to the editor: Being truly 'pro-life'

  • 0

Do you want to reduce the number of abortions that occur? Here’s a practical strategy. Vote for universal health care. Vote for free child care. Make education free for all so women can improve the conditions of their lives. Vote for a living minimum wage. Ensure that women make equal pay and have equal opportunity. Ensure that women have paid maternal leave. Bring down the American maternal mortality rate. Raise women — all women — out of poverty. Create change in society by changing many of the conditions that lead many women to choose to get an abortion. Create a society where women are empowered and safe.

If you do not support these things and call yourself “pro-life,” “pro-life” is a farce. It is a farce that aims to “put women in their place” and that does not value life. The “pro-life” campaign is nothing but anti-liberty, anti-civil rights, anti-equality, anti-separation of church and state, and against the rights to privacy, autonomy and freedom of religion. If you are truly “pro-life,” throw your energy into creating a more egalitarian society where lives are actually valued rather than taking away a woman’s right to autonomy, equality and privacy.

People are also reading…

Mary Hodges,

Charlo

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News