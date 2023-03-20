I keep hearing Ron DeSantis tell us that, "Florida is where woke comes/goes to die."

I don't understand what he means by that. The political term "woke" has been around for a century or more. It originally meant being aware of, and resisting, systemic racism in society and government. Today it seems to mean being aware of, and resisting, any attempt to marginalize people.

Having said that, I recognize that my definition of what "woke" means is just as vague and unique as everyone else's definition. I don't think any two people agree on exactly what this term means. So, what exactly is Ron DeSantis talking about? It's not like "woke" is some kind of formal political movement, or organization.

Like most of us, Ron DeSantis seems to have his own vague definition of the term "woke", and he seems to be leaving the details of that definition up to the listener. I guess that's one way to speak to everyone, but it just seems like empty rhetoric to me. I hope we're not going to have to endure months of listening to Ron DeSantis tell us how Florida (and I assume he really means Ron DeSantis) is going to kill "woke". How tedious and absurd would that be?

Jim Watts,

Missoula