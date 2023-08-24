My brother, in response to a question I posed about our present politics, sent me the following:

"Social media stirs the emotions like no other in previous generations. Trump manages, in his own unique way, to give about 30% of the masses the satisfaction of sticking it to someone. They don't care who. The natives are restless and our social media gives these people a loud voice with no consequence for what they say."

This is so true. We continue to have constant comments from our congressional representatives expressing their political views. All sides are being very vocal.

I believe there is a shining light at the end of the tunnel. Regardless of all the present political chaos and confusion, the overwhelming belief in our democracy propels our nation to continue to be an alive, active, and empowering presence in this world.

We must each do all we can to preserve, protect, and promote this healing form of government.

Bob McClellan

Missoula