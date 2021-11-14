Letter to the editor: Benefits of infrastructure bill huge

We read today that Congress has passed, and the President has signed, an infrastructure bill. It will provide for construction and reconstruction projects all over the country, making the country safer, enabling 21st century technology (e.g. broadband, charging stations) and generating high-paying jobs for millions. A coalition of progressive and conservative lawmakers supported and worked out the details. It won't be cheap, but it's something the nation not only can afford (it's spread out over 10 years and costs a small fraction of 1% of the GDP) it's something we have to have. The benefits to Montana and the rest of America will be huge.