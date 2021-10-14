Letter to the editor: Benefits of wolves

The wolf hunting season that starts this month is reminiscent of the early 1900s. Laws passed by the Republican legislative majority excessively increase the number of wolves that can be killed. Justification for wolf persecution has been an unsupported claim that wolves negatively impact elk populations. FWP 2020 elk numbers show that elk are above or at target levels.

Wolves prevent herds from going through boom and bust cycles. In Yellowstone, wolf-elk dynamics has led to a healthier elk population. Without wolves, elk populations in the GYE would reach above 20,000, then during hard winters collapse to around 5,000 as the elk starved. Today the population remains stable between 6,000 to 8,000 and doesn’t have extreme fluctuations.

Another benefit wolves provide is natural control of the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease, the fatal disease rapidly spreading in Montana. Wolves will target weak and sick animals, limiting the spread. Wolves keep elk moving, reducing contact with CWD.

We have learned a lot since the 1900s. It is disappointing that Montana Republican leadership and the Fish and Wildlife commissioners implementing these laws ignore what we’ve learned and put our healthy elk populations in peril.

Len Broberg,

Missoula

