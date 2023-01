What a wonderful Guest View, “A day away from technology” (Missoulian, Jan. 22). Thank you, Taryn Thompson, for a delightful story about “berry picking!” How refreshing to get away from technology for a bit. Also, thank you for writing about “berries!” and not the redundant and newbie usage “hucks!” Redundant because as anyone who has been around here a while knows, if you’re talking berries there really is no other than huckleberries!