Letter to the editor: Best candidates for Justice of the Peace

The candidates for Montana Supreme Court and for Missoula County Justice of the Peace will be on the June 7 primary ballot, and the winners will advance to the general election on Nov. 8. The results of these elections will be critical to the safety of all Montanans. I'm a 34-year resident of Montana, but, having grown up in Spokane, with family in Washington state, I'm aware of Washington's out-of-control crime because of their corrupt, soft-on-crime politicians. Montana, by comparison, is still a great place to raise a family and enjoy what life has to offer. Let's try to keep it that way.
As a former Washington state trooper and Ravalli County deputy, I support Public Service Commissioner James Brown, Helena attorney, for Montana State Supreme Court Justice. He will follow our Constitution and the U.S. Constitution as they were written.
For Missoula County Justice of the Peace, Department 1, I support retired Missoula County Sheriff's Office Captain Bill Burt, who retired after over 20 years of meritorious service. And I support Susan Campbell Reneau for Justice of the Peace, Department 2. I've known her for over 20 years.
People are also reading…
Jay Stanford,
Missoula