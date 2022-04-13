Letter to the editor: Best candidates for Justice of the Peace

The candidates for Montana Supreme Court and for Missoula County Justice of the Peace will be on the June 7 primary ballot, and the winners will advance to the general election on Nov. 8. The results of these elections will be critical to the safety of all Montanans. I'm a 34-year resident of Montana, but, having grown up in Spokane, with family in Washington state, I'm aware of Washington's out-of-control crime because of their corrupt, soft-on-crime politicians. Montana, by comparison, is still a great place to raise a family and enjoy what life has to offer. Let's try to keep it that way.