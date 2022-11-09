 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Better places for sculpture park

Thank you for alerting us that the Public Art Committee is entertaining the idea of turning the Clark Fork Natural Park, which is east of the Orange Street bridge, into a sculpture park. This lovely, natural oasis nestled in our busy downtown area is the place I go to for an escape from human-altered environments. Sculpture parks are great, I would even have my art students contribute to one, but how about someplace else, like McCormick Park, Silver Park, or along West Broadway? Do citizens get to weigh in on this decision? No one I have talked to is for this invasion into our island of respite. Keep searching.

G. Hoppe,

Missoula

