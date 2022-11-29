Letter to the editor: Beware of Medicare options

Find an independent insurance agent to show you the differences. Example: Advantage companies have in-network providers. Your doctor may not be one. Traditional Medicare accepts all comers. This is especially important if you travel or you may need to see a specialist out of state. You may be stuck with huge deductibles(thousands), copays, and out-of-network costs. Your up-front payment is less for Advantage so if you stay well, you do better financially, but with illness or preexisting diseases you may be caught short. Once you are in an Advantage program if you want to go back to Medicare and a supplement you will have to be underwritten and the insurance company may not accept your application. The promises of extra services in Advantage programs may or may not manifest depending on local resources.