Letter to the editor: Beware of promises from the city

Re: Riverfront Trails subdivision.

In reading various articles about this subdivision there has been very little discussion in regards to the Lower Miller Creek Road's ability to handle this kind of traffic.

The developer should be required to widen the road from the intersection of the current road and the Old Bitterroot Road all the way to the round-a-bout of Upper and Lower Miller Creek.

It's quite apparent that they care about the ability of this road to handle this traffic.

My word, even now the city struggles to keep the chuck holes and corrosion of this road repaired.

What makes us think they will do a better job than they are already doing?

Oh, what would I know? I have only lived on Lower Linda Vista Boulevard for 34 years and have seen what happens to home owners when new development takes place and current home owners foot the bill for expanding roads, sidewalks and sewers that the developer should have to pay for, not the current home owners as happened on Linda Vista when the development of Upper Linda Vista was approved.

Homeowners beware of promises from the city as they just want the tax income.

Doug Stewart,

Missoula