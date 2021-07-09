 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Beware of thieves siphoning gasoline
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: Beware of thieves siphoning gasoline

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Attention, Kmart shoppers. Now there's something you haven't heard in a while. But on a more serious note, do you have a locking gas cap on your vehicle? If not, you might think about getting one.

My truck got siphoned over the weekend and I lost about 1/2 a tank of gas. And don't think you're safe because you have a remote opening door over your gas cap, because anyone with a screwdriver can pop that right open and probably damage it in the process, so you won't just lose your gas but may need to have your vehicle repaired also.

As gas gets more expensive, more people are going to get it anyway they can. Beware!

Craig Worden,

Lolo

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News