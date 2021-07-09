Letter to the editor: Beware of thieves siphoning gasoline

Attention, Kmart shoppers. Now there's something you haven't heard in a while. But on a more serious note, do you have a locking gas cap on your vehicle? If not, you might think about getting one.
My truck got siphoned over the weekend and I lost about 1/2 a tank of gas. And don't think you're safe because you have a remote opening door over your gas cap, because anyone with a screwdriver can pop that right open and probably damage it in the process, so you won't just lose your gas but may need to have your vehicle repaired also.
As gas gets more expensive, more people are going to get it anyway they can. Beware!
Craig Worden,
Lolo