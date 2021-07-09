Letter to the editor: Beware of thieves siphoning gasoline

Attention, Kmart shoppers. Now there's something you haven't heard in a while. But on a more serious note, do you have a locking gas cap on your vehicle? If not, you might think about getting one.

My truck got siphoned over the weekend and I lost about 1/2 a tank of gas. And don't think you're safe because you have a remote opening door over your gas cap, because anyone with a screwdriver can pop that right open and probably damage it in the process, so you won't just lose your gas but may need to have your vehicle repaired also.