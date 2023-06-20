I guess our "poor" governor and his "starving" donors need tax cuts more than Montana's hungry children need food. Maybe they should all go work at the food bank for a day to see what harm their policies are causing to our underfed population. (This includes adults as well as children). I guess he feels it's better for children to go without food this summer than have the state do some paperwork. Great Christian attitude, governor. Doesn't the Bible tell us to feed the hungry? Guess he reads a different version.