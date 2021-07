I drive Fifth and Sixth most days. They were made one lane to give a whole other lane to bikes. Great, I am all for encouraging biking, but I have never, ever seen a bike in these lanes.

I was chatting with some bike commuters recently and asked them about this. "Why would we want to use a busy street when we can go over to a quiet side street that goes the same way, has less choking exhaust and drivers who ignore the lanes anyway?" Good question.