Letter to the editor: Bicyclists deserve answer

Recently a friend who is an avid bicycler was stopped by a highway patrolman inside the city limits on Brooks Street. The friend, who is in his mid-70s, keeps a bike rack on the back of his car for his frequent bike rides.

The patrolman who stopped him gave him a warning ticket, saying he could not run his license plate because the bike rack obscured it. He had no stated reason for running the license because no laws were broken. Why is a patrolman running a plate without any reasonable suspicion that a law was broken? Are we saying all rear-mounted bike racks are illegal? Most of us can't lift bikes onto the tops of cars, so must we remove heavy racks from rear hitches every time we finish a ride?