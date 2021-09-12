Letter to the editor: Bicyclists should use safety gear

I see naive, unprotected bicyclists, oblivious to dangers to their lives.

For five years I pumped around on bikes. Most important: buy a good helmet. Any helmet is much better than nothing. I spent $60 on an excellent, red helmet, which saved my life five times, approximately an accident per year. I bought it upon learning of a friend in a motocross crash. Bell helmets makes a very desirable model with a jaw protector. I've come close to dashing out my teeth against curbs.

Knee pads are important and drywaller's pads work great. Get a florescent, yellow vest. Big, powerful flashlights with rechargeable batteries bungee-corded on work the best. We need high-rise, dual mirrors, as on old Honda 90 motorcycles. Use a sturdy bar lock, not wimpy chain or cable locks. Get night flasher lights, gratis from City Hall, with lithium batteries that don't go dead in the cold. Avoid urban cycling. For exercise-creation, go to safe, rural places like the Bitterroot Bike trail.

A "doc" said my health was unusually robust and it was from daily cycling exertion. Bicycling, bike collecting and cycling is fun. We need to quit wasting petroleum and become healthy cyclists. We'd have a much better, prettier world.

Lee Onishuk,

Missoula

