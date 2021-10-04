Letter to the editor: Biden is incompetent

Loved the recent editorial speaking to the ill wills of President Bush and worse President Trump. Meanwhile Taliban "Man of the Year" Joe Incompetent Biden, hides in his basement abode, oblivious to the 13 dead American soldiers he left behind in Afghanistan, along with thousands of Americans and Afghanistan allies to the U.S. The millions of dollars in military equipment now in the hands of many enemies. Biden directed a drone strike which killed a family of seven including children. The rising gas prices, the empty store shelves, inflation cropping up at a scary rate. The crisis at the southern border which this administration totally ignores, the press conferences where Biden totally refuses to participate. The COVID uptick where his campaign promise was to completely eradicate the problem. As for me and mine, I will choose President Trump's house any day.