Letter to the editor: Biden is undoing Trump's progress

So let me get this straight: I am supposed to be excited about all of the “wonderful” things the Biden administration is up to.

Oh yes, it’s a good thing to raise the income tax rate, raise corporate tax rates, reinstate the estate tax, raise the capital gains tax, initiate a carbon tax, and now a new one proposed by Elizabeth Warren — a wealth tax.

With these measures the U.S. will lose jobs, the GDP will be lowered, U.S. competitiveness overseas will be threatened, hourly wages will go down, and individuals will have less money in their pockets — hurting the poorest among us.

So all the good things President Trump accomplished — lowering taxes on individuals and businesses, getting rid of crippling regulations for corporations and businesses, lowering the capital gains taxes, getting rid of the estate tax, just to name a few, are now being undone by the current occupant at our beloved White House. All these Trump changes and many others allowed our economy to thrive and put more money in Americans’ pockets.

So yeah, good job, Joe Biden. You just keep promoting things that are damaging our economy, our lives, our communities, our values and our morals.

Vicki Marceau,

Frenchtown

