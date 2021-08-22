Letter to the editor: Biden not fit for presidency

President Biden should be removed from office immediately, whether by impeachment or enforcement of the 25th Amendment.

He ran on his so-called foreign policy experience. But the manner in which he pulled our troops out of Afghanistan, with no plan to manage the ensuing chaos, and without first notifying our allies, demonstrates he is not fit to be president of the United States, much less leader of the free world.

Biden made his capricious decision against the advice of our top generals and the current information provided to him by the intelligence community. H closed the Bagram Airfield, the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, that was providing air support for the Afghan Army, then blamed the Afghans for giving up and not fighting. Biden remained in hiding on vacation at Camp David for several days without addressing the nation or calling any heads of state. He finally called Boris Johnson after being shamed into returning to the White House.

Thousands of Americans, NATO troops and Afghan interpreters have been left behind to be slaughtered by the Taliban.

We don't need any bureaucratic congressional hearings. We need to replace Biden immediately with someone who is capable of doing the job.

Jay Stanford,

Missoula

