Letter to the editor: Biden presidency worst in lifetime
Letter to the editor: Biden presidency worst in lifetime

President Biden is the worst president in my lifetime.

He has allowed hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants to flood across the border; stopped the Keystone Pipeline, as well as performed many actions to decrease domestic oil production, resulting in prices to go from around $2 per gallon to the current $3.50; is the head cheerleader of mind-boggling federal spending; and currently is the mastermind of the catastrophic Afghanistan evacuation, leaving thousands of American citizens surrounded and threatened by the Taliban.

He has accomplished this in only eight months.

Bruce Fuglei,

Missoula

