 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Biden taking charge

Letter to the editor: Biden taking charge

{{featured_button_text}}

Roberto E. Reyes-Perez, staff attorney for the South Texas Pro Bono Asylum Project, visits with migrant children housed in federal shelters hour after hour, day after day.

He is there to explain their rights in the U.S. immigration system. He is hearing, over and over, their horrible stories of gang violence and rampant killings of friends and neighbors. Can we imagine what these desperate families are going through?

We are presently experiencing a crisis on our border. It matters not what we call it. What matters is what we best do about it. As far as I can see, the present purpose and aims of our Executive Branch of government in this immigration crisis is to be compassionate, take sensible actions, adhere to our laws, and follow humane practices.

We are a nation built upon personal freedom and opportunity. Our nation was built upon people leaving what they saw as intolerable conditions; people of great diversity in ethnic, racial, and religious backgrounds.

In my view, the Biden administration is being correct in attitude and actions. It will take time, for sure. But in the 'long run' we will be able to look back upon this entire crisis and be thankful that we took charge and acted with the best interests of what the United State of America was built upon and still lives up to.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
2
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tired of being 'canceled'
Letters

Tired of being 'canceled'

I am very tired of having my rights confiscated and being forced into accepting nonsense theories about immutable facts that cannot be overtur…

Photo good for morning laugh
Letters

Photo good for morning laugh

Thank you for the Saturday morning laughs. Your photo for the article “Helena Man Cited for Political Flag Flap” really captured the man’s exc…

Wear a mask if you choose
Letters

Wear a mask if you choose

I was happy to see Ann Hamilton’s response to Pete Hasquet's letter to the editor. She opines that the science doesn’t back allowing businesse…

GOP 'culture war' bills
Letters

GOP 'culture war' bills

Although past Montana State legislative sessions ought to have been a warning, I wasn't fully prepared for the onslaught of Republican "cultur…

SB260 not in public's interest
Letters

SB260 not in public's interest

There's no question about it: If the state of Montana insists on putting a highway through the parking lot of your business, it's taking your …

Speaking out
Letters

Speaking out

As I am writing this letter, I realize that it will not be seen by many. That's OK. I am simply speaking out. And speaking out is important an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News