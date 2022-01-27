Letter to the editor: Big pickups are hazards

Kudos to Eugene Schmitz (Missoula oped, Jan. 26). Big (and raised) pickups are safety hazards. I was recently almost sideswiped by a huge behemoth whose driver didn't see my Honda CRV next to him and wanted to move into my lane. Fast work on steering saved me from a bad accident.

Supposedly they need the size and power to pull heavy trailers, but how many do you see whose trailer hitch balls are corroded with rust and have never been used?

Another point Gene didn't mention — their headlights, of extreme brilliance, shine directly in the eyes of most drivers, making it very difficult to see ahead. Do they not have a low beam position?

John W. MacDonald,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0