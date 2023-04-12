What has happened to the Farmer's Market bike valet parking service? The needs for improvements to our bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure are glaring on any summer Saturday. The markets are crowded and the absence of adequate bike parking leads to bicycles being chained to trees (illegally) and street signs. The proposals to redesign Higgins Ave and their potential impact on downtown business have been a hot topic for debate. The need to provide secure bike parking offers an opportunity for collaboration between the city, downtown businesses, and our bicycling community. Bike parking facilities can range from temporary racks with a security valet to permanent covered structures with secure locking mechanisms and video security. Why not start simply with volunteer efforts for our Saturday markets and use this as the first step towards building the consensus to meet the larger need on Higgins Ave?