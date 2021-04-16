 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Bill benefits wealthy, reduces revenues
As this legislature winds down, a new bill has been presented at the last minute.

Senate Bill 399 would tie state tax calculation to federal tax formats. It sounds simple but takes away several current state tax credits while providing benefits to high-income individuals.

This is one of several bills presented by Sen. Greg Hertz that does not do much for the general population of Montana, benefits the wealthy, and reduces the revenue available to fund necessary programs.

This bill includes elements of SB 159, also introduced by Greg Hertz, that reduce the tax rate for the top-tier tax bracket. SB 159 was tabled in the House. SB 399 is just a work-around to the previous bill.

SB 399 should not be considered at this late date with so little time to debate the complex issues involved. I urge legislators to reject SB 399.

Garth Cox,

Lolo

