Letter to the editor: Bill Burt has common-sense principles and practices

Support for Bill Burt: If you feel everything is going along just fine in the Justice of the Peace field in Missoula County, then you should vote for the status quo in the upcoming election. But, if you feel common-sense, compassion, integrity, and fairness should be applied to a much greater extent than it is now, you should consider voting for Bill Burt for Justice of the Peace in Department #1. He has all the traits and background that would enable him to utilize the current jail diversion program without endangering our communities by releasing dangerous criminals who would continue to victimize unsuspecting citizens. His common-sense principles and practices would definitely put an end to the ongoing "catch and release" situation and provide for equal protection under the law that would greatly enhance safety and security for the general public. He has my vote.