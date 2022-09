There have been several complimentary letters to the editor recently about everything Bill Burt does to help Missoula County residents in their times of need. They are all true. He's a stand-up guy. I have known him for years, and I intend to vote for him for Justice of the Peace. Bill has a thorough knowledge of the laws and ordinances of Missoula and Missoula County from his long career in law enforcement and as captain of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.