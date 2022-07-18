Letter to the editor: Bill Burt is a true public servant

Ten years ago, my 8-year-old son Jacob was killed by a drunk driver while my family and I were on our way to Yellowstone. Bill Burt was the first officer to respond to the accident.

He and two other officers did everything they could to save the life of my son, and following the accident Bill worked with my family to help us understand and process the enormous shock of Jacob's death. Bill's work could have ended there, but it did not. Every year for the last decade, on the anniversary of Jacob's death, Bill has reached out to let me know that my family is in his thoughts and that my son is not forgotten.

It has meant so much to me to hear from him every year. Life has a way of moving on and memories fading, so it has meant the world to me to know that Bill still thinks of my family and remembers my son. Bill Burt is a true public servant and he puts his heart into his work. Bill's experience and his compassion would be so very well suited to serving as a Justice of the Peace.

Charlotte Gamble,

Seattle