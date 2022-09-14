Letter to the editor: Bill Burt is excellent choice for Justice of the Peace

We met Bill when he rescued my Dad, who had Parkinson’s, from a 12-foot ladder he had climbed. Bill has since been resolute in his support of my Mother while I’ve been working out of state. She is in hospice now, and could not have continued to live in her own house without Bill. This includes everything from checking in and visiting, fixing plumbing and lights, computer and cell phone help, removing dangerous trees, sharing meals and plowing snow at 3 a.m. before going to his own job. I know he helps lots of folks besides my Mother and his good attitude and proactive actions show up in all of his relationships, consistently just when you need a kind word or some real assistance.