HB 234 has passed in the House and is pending in the Senate. This revises the dissemination of obscene material to minors and removes exemptions for schools, public libraries and museums. The primary sponsor of the bill is Republican Representative Bob Phalen from Lindsay. This bill is censorious, vague and seeks to penalize public institutions that prevent the distribution of such materials. It is essential to recognize that what is and is not obscene changes from person to person and as minors age. A piece of content that may be inappropriate for an 8-year-old may not be for a 16-year-old. Retired Baptist pastor Jack Longbine, quoted saying, “even the Bible itself could be called obscene,” as parts of the Bible depict rape, violence, torture. The Montana Library Association has also spoken out against the bill. Punishments for violating the law if it is passed range from $500-$1,000 or six months in jail. Opponents in the House linked noted anti-LGBTQ sentiment in the country’s relationship to said bill. It raises the question as to whether or not the identities of those in the LGBTQ community are “obscene”. I oppose this legislation as it is a solution in search of a problem.