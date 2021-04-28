Letter to the editor: Bill collects info about donations

Contributing money to causes we believe in is not something my family takes lightly. We have given to all sorts of nonprofits that align with our values over the years: local food banks, youth organizations, outdoor clubs, groups that do trail work, backyard bird clubs and more.

I was horrified when I heard that Sen. Duane Ankney introduced an amendment to House Bill 693 that would require the Montana attorney general to open up an investigation on all nonprofit groups that could be considered environmental organizations, and that the membership list would need to be given over to the government.

Why is the legislature interested in the government having our personal financial information and knowing where our families personally donate money? This is way beyond the bounds of what Montanans will stand for. Tell your legislators to oppose HB 693.

Skye Borden,

Missoula

