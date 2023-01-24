Letter to the editor: Bill could impact poorer Americans

House Republicans will be taking up a floor vote on what’s being called the Fair Tax Act of 2023. Parts of this act are troubling, but what I would like to focus on is the abolishment of federal income tax and the establishment of a nationwide 23% sales tax. Thankfully, this is a show vote that won’t actually create law. Due to our bicameral system of legislation, the Democratic-led Senate won’t take it up.

Though I am curious how our two reps will vote. I can’t recall Zinke’s position on sales tax. I do however remember ads from Rosendale that decried a 4% sales tax added to the state. It would be quite interesting to see Rosendale take a stand against a 4% sales tax yet vote for the imposition of a 23% sales tax. That seems to me a stark divergence from his campaign promises of no sales tax.

While this bill won’t go anywhere, it will be important to see how our reps vote on it. The idea of eliminating federal income tax and imposing a national sales tax would impact poorer Americans the most while unduly helping those in higher tax brackets like our two Congressmen.

Joseph Taylor,

Frenchtown