Letter to the editor: Bill has ratepayers cover cost of risks

Senate Bill 379 is a bad bill for Montana and a slap in the face for NorthWestern Energy consumers.

It gives Northwestern Energy the right to "tax" their customers so that the shareholders will not suffer the risk of poor business decisions. Any business would like this business plan, but costumers of a monopoly do not have the option of moving to a competitor.

The Montana Legislature seems to be giving taxation powers to a monopoly. Raising taxes is something they don't want to be blamed for.

Maybe those who benefit from a rising share price of NorthWestern Energy should recuse themselves from voting on this bill. Let the rest defend raising taxes to bail out poor decisions by a monopoly at the next election!

Robert Anderson,

Missoula

