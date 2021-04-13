 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Bill has ratepayers cover cost of risks
0 comments

Letter to the editor: Bill has ratepayers cover cost of risks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Senate Bill 379 is a bad bill for Montana and a slap in the face for NorthWestern Energy consumers.

It gives Northwestern Energy the right to "tax" their customers so that the shareholders will not suffer the risk of poor business decisions. Any business would like this business plan, but costumers of a monopoly do not have the option of moving to a competitor.

The Montana Legislature seems to be giving taxation powers to a monopoly. Raising taxes is something they don't want to be blamed for.

Maybe those who benefit from a rising share price of NorthWestern Energy should recuse themselves from voting on this bill. Let the rest defend raising taxes to bail out poor decisions by a monopoly at the next election!

Robert Anderson,

Missoula

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News