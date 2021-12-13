Letter to the editor: Bill of Rights Day

This Wednesday, Dec. 15, is Bill of Rights Day. It’s the anniversary of the date in 1791 when the first 10 amendments to our nation’s Constitution were ratified. This is a good time to reread the Bill of Rights and, because we know rights always come with responsibilities, to reflect on their implications for our own actions.

When I read through the Bill of Rights last week, I kept reflecting on this one (from the First Amendment): “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech.” We prize the freedom to voice our opinions without retribution from the government, so what responsibilities accompany that freedom? The responsibility to listen and study carefully before we speak; the responsibility to surmount our prejudices; the responsibility to be both fair and compassionate; the responsibility to acknowledge our ignorance; and, ultimately, the responsibility to tell the truth.

These are big challenges, critical to the health and survival of our nation. I’ll try to exercise my freedom of speech more responsibly in honor of the Bill of Rights this week, and I’ll fly our flag proudly on Dec. 15. I hope you’ll join me.

Jane Kapler Smith,

Missoula

