Letter to the editor: Bill of Rights Day

Dec. 15 is Bill of Rights Day, the date in 1791 when the first ten amendments to our Constitution were ratified. It’s a good time to think about these rights and the responsibilities that go with them.

Consider the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press….” We’re all free to exercise our freedom of speech, but some people exercise it more than others —sometimes with substantial risk. Bill of Rights Day is a good time to thank them.

Thanks to every journalist who searches for facts, analyzes data, compares what is promised to what has been done, and checks and re-checks information. Thanks to every writer and speaker who offers insights into current events and suggests responsible actions in response. Thanks to all who, with open minds and hearts, discuss spirituality, morality, and life choices.

To writers and speakers who propagate untruths or fail to check facts, “No thanks!” Please look for another line of work.

I’ll fly our flag on Dec. 15 to honor all who exercise the First Amendment responsibly. I hope you’ll join me.

Jane Kapler Smith,

Missoula