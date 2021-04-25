Letter to the editor: Bill penalizes electric vehicles

The Montana Legislature is sending a bill to Gov. Greg Gianforte’s desk that is problematic — it doesn’t solve any problems, penalizes Montana’s electric vehicle owners, and aggressively deters deployment of cleaner vehicles in our state. House Bill 188 is bad for business and bad for Montanans.

HB 188 would charge electric vehicle drivers over $400 per year in added registration fees — by far the highest in the country. With a current state gas tax of 32 cents per gallon, the typical motorist will pay approximately $100-$150 per year towards road maintenance.

HB 188 charges the typical electric vehicle driver quadruple the equivalent rate, and would also charge $1,500 per year for heavy-duty electric vehicles.

As electric vehicle technology matures and creates an opportunity to displace many of the most-polluting vehicles on the road, this fee is incredibly harmful to Montana’s citizens, sends a dangerous signal to industries seeking to build or deploy clean vehicles that Montana doesn’t welcome them or this technology, and contributes to climate and air pollution.