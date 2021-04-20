Letter to the editor: Bill puts risks on ratepayers' backs

I am outraged by Senate Bill 379, a bill that’s an insult to hard-working Montanans.

This bill would force the customers of NorthWestern Energy to pay more than $1 billion to keep Colstrip Unit 4 operating indefinitely — including a guaranteed profit for NorthWestern. This means higher energy rates for schools, hospitals, businesses and homes in Montana, simply to line the pockets of shareholders and executives. The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, has the gall to say this bill could actually lead to lower costs for NorthWestern customers.

NorthWestern Energy is a for-profit monopoly. Its leaders would rather put all of its financial risks associated with Colstrip on the backs of ratepayers than take responsibility for its own decisions. Please listen to three generations of Montana’s utility regulators who have warned Montana lawmakers against this bill. Please listen to AARP representative Adrianne Cotton, who said that the bill hurts ratepayers and seniors.