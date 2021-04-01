Letter to the editor: Bill rewards biz for creating new jobs

The Montana Legislature is considering a good idea. House Bill 629, if passed, will provide a tax incentive to businesses that create five new jobs per year in which salary plus benefits equals at least $50,000 per year. If a business meets the criteria of number of new employees per year, their business tax will be lowered for that year.

The Montana Taxpayer Association supports this bill. Montana ranks behind peer states in competitive wages; this legislation can help the state compete better in the regional job market.

More well-paid employees in the state can stimulate the economy of the state as those employees in turn support local businesses and use ancillary services. Because it’s difficult to predict the possible income generated versus the expense of operating the program, it helps to observe where such a tax incentive has been tried. In Colorado it’s been a very successful measure.

Support local business. Support HB 629.

Stephanie Brancati,

Big Arm

