Letter to the editor: Bill shows concern with worker safety

Re: "Attempt to hijack solar bill." Having read Andrew Valanis’s April 6 guest column about House Bill 448, I have a couple questions:

1. Why is NorthWestern Energy proposing to have an electrician on site during an outage, unless they’ve found systems installed incorrectly or without the proper safety equipment to disconnect the array from the grid or a system that had no state electrical permit?

2. Why isn’t the 50 kW limit cutting it? Is it because, during the winter, the systems are covered in snow, or it’s so cloudy they can’t generate?

I don’t think NorthWestern is anti-solar. Look at all the funding they’ve given through the Universal Systems Benefit fund for churches, schools, libraries, as well as farms and ranches for solar systems.

You’re right, they are protecting their linemen on outage calls for systems that are still energized and are a threat to safety. I’m sure you’d agree that you won’t want one of your solar systems to back feed on the grid and kill someone’s husband, father, brother or other family member? I know I won’t. Their are always two sides to the discussion.