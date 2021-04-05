Letter to the editor: Bill trying to punish local governments

The Republican-controlled Legislature’s latest stunt to punish local governments for trying to protect their communities is cruel and most likely illegal.

House Bill 632, a bill setting guidelines to spend the $2.7 billion Montana is receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act, is working its way through the Legislature.

Unfortunately, they created an extremely unusual and most likely illegal provision: “If a local government is awarded grant funds pursuant to (this act), the amount of the grant is reduced by 20% if that local government or any of its authorized agents have issued health regulations related to COVID-19 that are more strict than those imposed by the state.”

Throughout this pandemic, not all communities are affected the same. Today 12 counties have no active COVID-19 cases; some counties continue getting new infections. Hospitalizations may be down across the state, but they are moving drastically up in some counties.