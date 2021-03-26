Letter to the editor: Bill would discourage rape, abuse victims from reporting

Senate Bill 240 amends the existing law to increase penalties for knowingly filing a false crime report. A misdemeanor would carry a penalty of six months in the county jail and a $500 fine, whereas a false felony report would carry up to four years in Deer Lodge and/or up to a $10,000 fine.

Opponents say false crime reports make up only 2% of the total crime reports in Montana. If passed, this bill has consequences. Domestic violence and sexual assault victims risk a lot when they report a crime. This would only further discourage rape and abuse victims from reporting because they could be risking jail time and/or a hefty fine. Victims may also be fearful of retribution by their perpetrators. This bill would make it easier for perpetrators to sue their victims.