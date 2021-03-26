 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Bill would discourage rape, abuse victims from reporting

Senate Bill 240 amends the existing law to increase penalties for knowingly filing a false crime report. A misdemeanor would carry a penalty of six months in the county jail and a $500 fine, whereas a false felony report would carry up to four years in Deer Lodge and/or up to a $10,000 fine.

Governor Bullock vetoed a similar bill in the 2019 legislative session.

Opponents say false crime reports make up only 2% of the total crime reports in Montana. If passed, this bill has consequences. Domestic violence and sexual assault victims risk a lot when they report a crime. This would only further discourage rape and abuse victims from reporting because they could be risking jail time and/or a hefty fine. Victims may also be fearful of retribution by their perpetrators. This bill would make it easier for perpetrators to sue their victims.

It is already difficult enough to get abuse survivors to step forward to report a crime without putting more roadblocks in their way.

Linda Greenwood,

Polson

