Letter to the editor: Bill would not 'devastate' special education

There have been several articles circulating that incorrectly assume House Bill 329 will negatively impact special education programs in public schools. As a mother of a child with special needs, former school board trustee and sponsor of SB 329, I want to set the record straight.

Special education students require unique services that are different for each child. Public schools do a great job of serving most special education students. However, if a public school program isn’t working, families should be able to take their child’s state share of education funding to a program that does work.

House Bill 329 sets up a savings account that is regulated by the Office of Public Instruction. Eligible families put their state share of education funding into the account if their child un-enrolls from their public school for a different program. Parents then use the account to get reimbursed for eligible expenses.