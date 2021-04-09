 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Bill would not 'devastate' special education
There have been several articles circulating that incorrectly assume House Bill 329 will negatively impact special education programs in public schools. As a mother of a child with special needs, former school board trustee and sponsor of SB 329, I want to set the record straight.

Special education students require unique services that are different for each child. Public schools do a great job of serving most special education students. However, if a public school program isn’t working, families should be able to take their child’s state share of education funding to a program that does work.

House Bill 329 sets up a savings account that is regulated by the Office of Public Instruction. Eligible families put their state share of education funding into the account if their child un-enrolls from their public school for a different program. Parents then use the account to get reimbursed for eligible expenses.

If my bill passes, public schools will still receive state funding for their enrolled students and special education funding for the students they are serving, they just won’t receive funding for students that are no longer in the school. Public school special education programs will not be devastated by House Bill 329.

Rep. Sue Vinton,

majority leader,

Montana House;

House District 56,

Lockwood

