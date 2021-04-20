 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Bill would severely punish protesters
Letter to the editor: Bill would severely punish protesters

House Bill 481 violates our First Amendment rights of speech and association. It aims to more severely punish protesters who vandalize or trespass, but punishments already exist for these crimes.

This bill is aimed at people protesting activities that may harm the environment and human health and adds criminal penalties onto activities that are already illegal!

Under this new law, if someone defaced a sign, they could face a fine of up to $150,000 or up to 30 years in prison.

The punishment must fit the crime. HB 481 is a cruel and unnecessary bill.

Catriona Simms,

Missoula

