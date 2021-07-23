Letter to the editor: Billions spent on drive into space

Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson. Hail the conquering heroes, or clear examples of what is wrong with the America we love?
It is estimated that more than 13 million children in America live in food insecure households and more than a half million people are homeless. 40% of homeless men are veterans and 8% of homeless women are veterans.
Bezos has been very open about revealing the fact that he has spent nearly $5.5 billion to achieve his 10-minute ride into space. Branson has been closed-mouthed on his expenditures but one would have to assume he spent a similar amount. $11 billion, not for the betterment of mankind but for the opportunity to charge other "1 percenters" millions of dollars for a Sunday drive into space while children starve and our fellow human beings languish in squalor.
In God's name, what have we become?
Thomas Schussler,
Missoula