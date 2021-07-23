Letter to the editor: Billions spent on drive into space

It is estimated that more than 13 million children in America live in food insecure households and more than a half million people are homeless. 40% of homeless men are veterans and 8% of homeless women are veterans.

Bezos has been very open about revealing the fact that he has spent nearly $5.5 billion to achieve his 10-minute ride into space. Branson has been closed-mouthed on his expenditures but one would have to assume he spent a similar amount. $11 billion, not for the betterment of mankind but for the opportunity to charge other "1 percenters" millions of dollars for a Sunday drive into space while children starve and our fellow human beings languish in squalor.