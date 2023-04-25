Since 1989, the fossil fuel industry has spent billions to make people doubt the causes of the climate crisis. And looking at our Legislature, they've been effective. Too many legislators are willing to vote against their own self-interests: farms, ranches, small business, clean air and water, healthy children.

HB 971 and SB 557 are all-out assaults on the Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) and our state Constitution's charge to provide a "clean and healthful" environment. They are short-sighted bills favoring the fossil fuel industries over the public. Rather than "looking before we leap," they would cast a blind eye on the climate realities we face.

Montana is experiencing many adverse changes to our climate: wildfires, droughts and floods, affecting agriculture and the integrity of our ecosystems, watersheds and waterways. Extreme weather events have increased in frequency and intensity.

This is a political issue, but it shouldn't be. It's a health, economics and safety issue. For your kids, unborn kids, you, me — we need MEPA to be strong.

Call your legislators at the Capitol (406-444-4800) and tell them to vote no on HB 971 and SB 557.

Harold and Jan Hoem,

Missoula