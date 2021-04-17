Letter to the editor: Bills divert funds for pet projects

Voter, did you know?

Wealthy individuals may be able to exempt up to $200,000 for donations to private schools, resulting in a loss to Montana’s general fund of $25 million over the next four years. All government agencies, including public schools, will be forced to cut services or raise local taxes, while the wealthy fund their pet projects with no oversight or accountability (House Bill 279).

Tax exempt funds may be spent for private, for-profit and religious k-12 education expenses, with no accreditation or accountability standards (HB 129).

A revised tax system will cost the state $80 million a year in lost revenue. Most Montanans will receive less than $100, while the wealthy will rake in thousands.